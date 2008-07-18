NPD: Wii Surpasses Xbox 360 As New Console Leader In U.S.

Nintendo just broke word that the Wii has overtaken the Xbox 360 as the best selling current-generation console in the United States, with a 10.9 million strong install base, according to the NPD Group. That means Nintendo sold at least 700,000 Wiis in the country in June. We're waiting on final NPD numbers for all console manufacturers, expected later in the day. As of last month, the previous hardware champ, the Xbox 360, stood strong at 10.2 million units sold.

We have yet to get comment from Nintendo of America, but will assume for now that they're pleased.