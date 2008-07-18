The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

NPD: Wii Surpasses Xbox 360 As New Console Leader In U.S.

Nintendo just broke word that the Wii has overtaken the Xbox 360 as the best selling current-generation console in the United States, with a 10.9 million strong install base, according to the NPD Group. That means Nintendo sold at least 700,000 Wiis in the country in June. We're waiting on final NPD numbers for all console manufacturers, expected later in the day. As of last month, the previous hardware champ, the Xbox 360, stood strong at 10.2 million units sold.

We have yet to get comment from Nintendo of America, but will assume for now that they're pleased.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles