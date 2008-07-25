The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

NPD's PC Sales Charts July 6-12

Don't look now, but there's a new game at #1. And it wasn't made by Maxis. And it wasn't made by Blizzard. That's right, the top-selling PC game (at a bricks n mortar retailer) in the US for the week ending July 12 was...Nancy Drew: The Phantom of Venice. A popular series, no doubt, but really. Nancy Drew?

1. Nancy Drew: The Phantom Of Venice
2. Spore Creature Creator
3. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe
4. Diablo Battle Chest
5. The Sims 2 IKEA Home Stuff
6. WoW: Battle Chest
7. World Of Warcraft
8. The Sims 2 Freetime
9. WoW: The Burning Crusade
10. Call of Duty 4

[courtesy of NPD]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles