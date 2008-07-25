NPD's PC Sales Charts July 6-12

Don't look now, but there's a new game at #1. And it wasn't made by Maxis. And it wasn't made by Blizzard. That's right, the top-selling PC game (at a bricks n mortar retailer) in the US for the week ending July 12 was...Nancy Drew: The Phantom of Venice. A popular series, no doubt, but really. Nancy Drew?

1. Nancy Drew: The Phantom Of Venice

2. Spore Creature Creator

3. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe

4. Diablo Battle Chest

5. The Sims 2 IKEA Home Stuff

6. WoW: Battle Chest

7. World Of Warcraft

8. The Sims 2 Freetime

9. WoW: The Burning Crusade

10. Call of Duty 4

[courtesy of NPD]