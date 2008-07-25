NPD's PC Sales Charts July 6-12

Don't look now, but there's a new game at #1. And it wasn't made by Maxis. And it wasn't made by Blizzard. That's right, the top-selling PC game (at a bricks n mortar retailer) in the US for the week ending July 12 was...Nancy Drew: The Phantom of Venice. A popular series, no doubt, but really. Nancy Drew?
1. Nancy Drew: The Phantom Of Venice
2. Spore Creature Creator
3. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe
4. Diablo Battle Chest
5. The Sims 2 IKEA Home Stuff
6. WoW: Battle Chest
7. World Of Warcraft
8. The Sims 2 Freetime
9. WoW: The Burning Crusade
10. Call of Duty 4
[courtesy of NPD]
