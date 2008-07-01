NPD's PC Sales Charts June 15-21

Few, if any, surprises here. After all, the Sporepedia didn't get to a gagillion monsters entered without people picking up the tools to enter monsters, so seeing the Spore Creature Creator at the #1 spot in the PC sales charts is a given. It also means Maxis have another game to clutter these charts up with. What, The Sims aren't doing enough business for you these days?

1. Spore Creature Creator

2. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe

3. Age of Conan

4. WoW: Burning Crusade

5. World Of Warcraft

6. WoW: Battle Chest

7. The Sims 2 FreeTime

8. The Sims 2 Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff

9. Call Of Duty 4

10. Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures