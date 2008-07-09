The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

NPD's PC Sales Charts June 22-28

Ten spots on the chart, five spots taken up by Maxis games. Dull, yes, but it can only get worse once Spore and Sims 3 are out. As for the rest, Age of Conan hangs on, as does Call of Duty 4, while the Diablo Battle Chest makes an appearance at #10. Next week's charts - the first since the Diablo III reveal - will probably see it crack the top five.

1. Spore Creature Creator
2. The Sims 2: IKEA Home Stuff
3. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe
4. WoW Battle Chest
5. Age Of Conan
6. World Of Warcraft
7. The Sims 2: Freetime
8. The Sims 2: Kitchen
9. Call Of Duty 4
10. Diablo Battle Chest

[Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles