NPD's PC Sales Charts June 22-28

Ten spots on the chart, five spots taken up by Maxis games. Dull, yes, but it can only get worse once Spore and Sims 3 are out. As for the rest, Age of Conan hangs on, as does Call of Duty 4, while the Diablo Battle Chest makes an appearance at #10. Next week's charts - the first since the Diablo III reveal - will probably see it crack the top five.

1. Spore Creature Creator

2. The Sims 2: IKEA Home Stuff

3. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe

4. WoW Battle Chest

5. Age Of Conan

6. World Of Warcraft

7. The Sims 2: Freetime

8. The Sims 2: Kitchen

9. Call Of Duty 4

10. Diablo Battle Chest

[Pic]