NPD's PC Sales Charts June 22-28

Ten spots on the chart, five spots taken up by Maxis games. Dull, yes, but it can only get worse once Spore and Sims 3 are out. As for the rest, Age of Conan hangs on, as does Call of Duty 4, while the Diablo Battle Chest makes an appearance at #10. Next week's charts - the first since the Diablo III reveal - will probably see it crack the top five.
1. Spore Creature Creator
2. The Sims 2: IKEA Home Stuff
3. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe
4. WoW Battle Chest
5. Age Of Conan
6. World Of Warcraft
7. The Sims 2: Freetime
8. The Sims 2: Kitchen
9. Call Of Duty 4
10. Diablo Battle Chest
