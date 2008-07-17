The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

NPD's PC Sales Charts June 29 - July 6

Know this before you read on: these charts are from the time that Diablo III was first hyped, then revealed. So seeing the Diablo Battle Chest at #2 is a surprise, because really, we'd have thought the sheer amount of Blizzmania in the air would have seen it shoot straight to the top. Then again, what chance does a collection of some of the finest games on the PC have against an unholy union between The Sims and a Swedish furniture giant?

Oh, and well done, Age of Conan. You're the only game on here not made by Maxis or Blizzard.

1. The Sims 2 IKEA Home Stuff
2. Diablo Battle Chest
3. Spore Creature Creator
4. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe
5. World Of Warcraft: Battle Chest
6. World Of Warcraft
7. Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures
8. World Of Warcraft: Burning Crusade
9. The Sims 2 FreeTime
10. Warcraft III Battle Chest

  • G.O'D Guest

    Woah, talk about duopoly...

    0

