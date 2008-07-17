NPD's PC Sales Charts June 29 - July 6

Know this before you read on: these charts are from the time that Diablo III was first hyped, then revealed. So seeing the Diablo Battle Chest at #2 is a surprise, because really, we'd have thought the sheer amount of Blizzmania in the air would have seen it shoot straight to the top. Then again, what chance does a collection of some of the finest games on the PC have against an unholy union between The Sims and a Swedish furniture giant?

Oh, and well done, Age of Conan. You're the only game on here not made by Maxis or Blizzard.

1. The Sims 2 IKEA Home Stuff

2. Diablo Battle Chest

3. Spore Creature Creator

4. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe

5. World Of Warcraft: Battle Chest

6. World Of Warcraft

7. Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures

8. World Of Warcraft: Burning Crusade

9. The Sims 2 FreeTime

10. Warcraft III Battle Chest