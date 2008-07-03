Were you one of those folks that opted for the cheaper 20GB PlayStation 3 without the card reader and now regret that decision? Perhaps you picked up the 40GB version that lacks the card reader and only featured 2 USB ports in front? Sure, you could have a USB hub and a card reader dangling off the front of your console, or you could wait until August when Nyko releases the NYKO Media Hub for the PS3.

This little gadget plugs snugly into one of your PS3's USB ports, looking for all the world like it was meant to be there. The hub not only adds three more USB ports, bringing the total to either 4 or 6 depending on which system you own, but it also adds a card reader slot that handles both SD cards and Sony's own memory sticks.

Very nicely done, Nyko. A peripheral that people actually need that doesn't screw with the form factor of the system. The Nyko Media Hub should be in stores next month with an MSRP of $US 19.95.