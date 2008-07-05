The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Oasis Guitarist Reckons Violent Games Cause Knife Crime

The recent increase of youth crime has Oasis songwriter Noel Gallagher. Eighteen teenagers have been murdered this year so far in London, and the Metropolitan police have set up a dedicated task force of 75 officers to combat crime. And the cause of this crime? According to Gallagher:

I was up in Liverpool for a week a couple of weeks ago and even on the news there it's every single night... People say it's through violent video games and I guess that's got something to do with it. If kids are sitting up all night smoking super skunk [cannabis]and they come so desensitised to crime because they're playing these video games, it's really, really scary.

Wouldn't these kids not having jobs or getting an education have more to do with it?

Oasis star wants action on knives [BBC via Binge Gamer]

Comments

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    "Gizmodo Australia moderates comments to avoid spam and abuse."

    That's nice to know. I wonder if Kotaku does the same...

    Anyway, I wonder if he attributes people not having musical talent to them just playing fake plastic guitars. Ah well, I guess Oasis won't be having 3 or 4 songs in Rock Band anytime soon.

    (Yes, I'm aware it's the record company's decision. I just thought he'd at least mention it.)

    0
  • cs Guest

    Is there a study that proves gamers get desensitised
    from video games because i've been playing games for just over 18 years and all the violent ones that are "harmfull". And this picture makes me sick to my stomach { picture of the imposing, militarily-clad General Loan shooting a young, smallish Vietnamese suspect in the head } its not even a movie its a picture and i feel dread looking at it, so i can say with no doubt in my mind violent games haven't desensitised me.

    0

