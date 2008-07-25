Of Course, Final Fantasy XIII Is PC Bound!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Yes, yes, we know. While some just seem to be figuring this out, Final Fantasy XIII is coming to the Xbox 360 *and* the PC. Square Enix announced this way back at its E3 press conference. Probably going lost in the jaw-dropping Xbox 360 announcement. To review, here's how the FFXIII development cycle is going down: First do the PS3 version, then the PC version and then the Xbox 360 version. And hey, there's been Final Fantasy games on the PC game before, so this isn't exactly something out of left field.

In case you missed it, here's our liveblog of Square Enix's E3 presser.

