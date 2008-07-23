OFLC Classifies Saints Row 2, No Edits Says THQ

With Fallout 3 refused classification, and Grand Theft Auto IV censored before it even hit our shores, one had to wonder about THQ's Saints Row 2. It contains similar themes to Rockstar's opus, and if Fallout 3 is anything to go by, the board is really cracking down on games, no matter how tame they may be.

Never fear - THQ sent word late yesterday that Saints Row 2 made it past the OFLC without a problem and, more importantly, no region-specific edits. It's now being classified by the NZ OFLC. What this means is we'll be able to enjoy the same game as everyone else.

It's got me thinking though - is it possible the world is getting less-explicit games because of Australia? What do you guys think?

SAINTS ROW 2 Game (Multi Platform) [OFLC]