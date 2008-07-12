Oh Sega. Here we were, getting all optimistic about Sonic Unleashed, to the point where we'd even dropped the long-necessary "oh, but it's Sega, it's Sonic, it'll suck" mantra. And then you go and release this. It's not the gameplay we're worried about (since the trailer doesn't feature any), but the tone. We thought it had been made explicitly clear that there were to be no more humans!
Oh Dear: New Sonic Unleashed Trailer
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
... If Sonic becomes a werewolf then all hope for the franchise is lost. Thanks for ruining one of my favourite characters Sega.