Oh Dear: New Sonic Unleashed Trailer



Oh Sega. Here we were, getting all optimistic about Sonic Unleashed, to the point where we'd even dropped the long-necessary "oh, but it's Sega, it's Sonic, it'll suck" mantra. And then you go and release this. It's not the gameplay we're worried about (since the trailer doesn't feature any), but the tone. We thought it had been made explicitly clear that there were to be no more humans!