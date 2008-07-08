Oh Look, Another Patent Lawsuit Filed Against Nintendo

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Yes, another nutty lawsuit. This one gets the "nutty" tag because of the timeframes involved. A Mr. John R. Martin, from Illinois, claims that the Nintendo DS infringes upon a patent he holds for "touch screen and pointing device gaming technology", filed in August, 2005 (pictured). Only problem? The DS was released in 2004. Bonus problem? While his patent applies to a touch-screen gaming device, it's for a gambling device, one more concerned with GPS and gambling laws than with male cheerleading or phantom hourglasses.

Nintendo Faces Patent Lawsuit, Apparently Over DS Touch Screen [GamePolitics]

