Okami On Wii Didn't Do So Well

When Capcom's Christian "Sven" Svensson said you all needed to go out and buy more copies of Okami, damnit, he wasn't kidding around. Tucked away in Capcom's financial results yesterday were some sales figures for the company's biggest games, showing that the Wii port of the PS2 classic - a version that was supposed to deliver the kind of sales the title deserved - has sold only 280,000 copies in North America and Europe since release. Being a port I'm sure they still turned a profit, but with Res 4 managing to sell over a million on the Wii, you can't blame Capcom if they decide to toss Okami in the "too hard" basket.