When Capcom's Christian "Sven" Svensson said you all needed to go out and buy more copies of Okami, damnit, he wasn't kidding around. Tucked away in Capcom's financial results yesterday were some sales figures for the company's biggest games, showing that the Wii port of the PS2 classic - a version that was supposed to deliver the kind of sales the title deserved - has sold only 280,000 copies in North America and Europe since release. Being a port I'm sure they still turned a profit, but with Res 4 managing to sell over a million on the Wii, you can't blame Capcom if they decide to toss Okami in the "too hard" basket.
Okami On Wii Didn't Do So Well
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
I see one reason it hasn't sold well, I can't seem to find it anywhere.
I regularly browse in game stores (and do check for Okami)and have only ever seen it once here in Australia.
Unfortunately the only time I have seen it happened to be on the date of Super Smash Bros. Brawl's release so even now I've never played it.
Since then I can't find a single copy.