On The PSN Video Service's 'Missing' TV Episodes

Wondering why there are some random episodes missing from the TV shows section of the PS3's new video download service? Many of you are, since you've been bugging us all week about it. Is it an oversight? A legal issue? A conspiracy? No. Here's Sony's explanation:

Yes we are aware of the episodes and seasons that are available. We are working closely with our studio partners to add movie content, individual TV episodes (for rounding out seasons) and also adding whole new seasons. We have already published new content twice since launch last week and will continue to add more on a regular basis.

In other words, they're adding the episodes as they go, not uploading them as a single block. I know, if you're up to Buffy episode 4 and episode 5 is missing this must be simply infuriating, but you're going to have to be patient.