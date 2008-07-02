The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

OnNet Launches Concerto Gate Closed Beta

Square Enix's free-to-play, item-based MMORPG Concerto Gate is gearing up for a North American release via publisher OnNet, and now gamers are getting a very, very limited chance to get in on the closed beta for the game. How limited is very, very limited? 5,000 keys will be up for grabs via FileFront later today, which is probably something I should have waited to tell you until I had secured my own. Oh well. The closed beta only lasts today through July 14th, so if you miss out you won't be missing out for long.

Check out the game's official site for more info and screens, or hit the jump for the full press release.

Gamers Meet Square Enix For Free In Concerto Gate

Gamescampus.com begins closed beta for Square Enix's Concerto Gate

San Jose, CA (July 1, 2008) - Concerto GateTM, an item-based MMORPG produced by Square Enix Co., Ltd., is finally ready to launch in North America. Square Enix fans and MMORPG players alike have long waited to play this exciting title in America and will soon have a chance to participate in Concerto Gate's closed beta test to be held from July 1 to 14. Users can go to Filefront.com to download the client software.

Concerto Gate, published at Gamescampus.com (run by OnNet USA), is the sequel to Cross Gate, an MMORPG launched in Japan back in 2001. In the game, players are summoned to the Kingdom of Fahren, a fantasy world of magic and sorcery, in hopes of becoming the legendary hero that has been foretold to save the world.

Concerto Gate boasts new and interesting features that every MMORPG player can look forward to, including the innovative "terra generating" system which allows players to change the environment's topography. For example, players can shape mountains and destroy or grow forests over a several week period of time.

"I am thrilled and excited to introduce Concerto Gate to American players. Square Enix is, without doubt, one of the most famous developers in the world, and I believe the features of this game surely live up to their reputation. Concerto Gate is a terrific addition to Gamescampus.com, the leader in item-based games" says Kevin Kim, CEO of OnNet USA.

"It is our pleasure to introduce Concerto Gate to American audiences through Gamescampus.com. We hope now that even more players can experience our game's revolutionary world and its exciting, new features such as 'Terra Generating'," says Mr. Noriaki Watanabe, producer of Concerto Gate at Square Enix Co., Ltd.

