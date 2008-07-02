OnNet Launches Concerto Gate Closed Beta

Square Enix's free-to-play, item-based MMORPG Concerto Gate is gearing up for a North American release via publisher OnNet, and now gamers are getting a very, very limited chance to get in on the closed beta for the game. How limited is very, very limited? 5,000 keys will be up for grabs via FileFront later today, which is probably something I should have waited to tell you until I had secured my own. Oh well. The closed beta only lasts today through July 14th, so if you miss out you won't be missing out for long.

"It is our pleasure to introduce Concerto Gate to American audiences through Gamescampus.com. We hope now that even more players can experience our game's revolutionary world and its exciting, new features such as 'Terra Generating'", says Mr. Noriaki Watanabe, producer of Concerto Gate at Square Enix Co., Ltd.

