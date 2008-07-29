Ono: No Console Specific Fighters In Street Fighter IV

Street Fighter IV producer Yoshinori Ono fielded questions from the Street Fighter fanbase at Comic-Con this weekend at the inappropriately named "Making of Street Fighter IV" panel. While the majority of the questions and answers were gameplay focused or simply unanswerable, Ono did drop some good news — the console release of the fighter won't follow in the footsteps of Soulcaliburs II and IV.

That means it won't be coming home with console-exclusive fighters a la Yoda and Darth Vader (or Link, Spawn and Heihachi). Instead, each version is planned to include the same roster, the arcade line-up plus whatever new additions the SFIV team sees fit. We have a fairly good idea that Cammy is one of those new additions, but hope we'll get much more than just her.

Any requests?