Over 30 Countries Konami Won't Take MGO Credit Cards From

Metal Gear Online sure hasn't gone as smoothly as Konami (or anyone else for that matter) had hoped. And it's even worse if you live in one of the countries on Konami's list. Kotaku reader Nasser explains:

I am a Metal Gear solid diehard fan & was so happy to play MGO... I'd tried to purchase the gene expansion of Metal Gear Online but first...the server was 'down' (as usual)...then when they 'fixed' it...u can only purchase the expansion from only selected countries...I live in the Middle-east, & they don't except any online credit purchase in their site from my country...

I tried to create an American Konami ID use so I can purchase the expansion...and...doesn't work... I tried to contact Konami for help.. But I couldn't find any. I mean... why can't they just put it on the PSN... it's much easier & we will not face any server issues like we usually see in on MGO servers

After Pro Evolution Soccer 2008 Online disaster on the PS3... And these MGO problems... I began to believe that Konami sucks when it comes to online play.

So guys... if there any way to purchase the gene expansion... any trick any thing... please... tell me...I am so desperate