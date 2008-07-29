Pachter Says Nintendo Hasn't Abandoned Core Gamers

Add Wedbush Morgan analyst Michael Pachter (and possibly a few of his less famous co-workers) to the list of folks who believe that Nintendo has not yet shrugged off the "core" gamer. According to a report from Gamasutra, Pachter has weighed in on Nintendo's E3 showing, saying "We think that Nintendo focused upon building upon its formidable lead with the mass market, and do not consider the lack of major hard core game announcements to be an abandonment of its core".

The "core" may still be hanging its head, waking up in cold sweats to the sound of Wii Music clanging through their heads, but that doesn't mean Nintendo isn't doing spectacularly on the financial side.

Pachter figures that the Big N will pull in some $US 3.9 billion for the quarter, adding up to a $US 17.7 billion take for the entire year. If Nintendo has indeed abandoned the core, who could blame 'em? That's "fuck you" money, right there.

