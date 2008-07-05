PAL PlayStation Store Update: July 4 Was Just Another Day

America, your PlayStation Store offering for the week was pretty poor, but you're excused. It's a long weekend, you're out drinking and celebrating and letting off fireworks. But Europe & Australia? July 4 means nothing, so you have no excuse. Unless you lot were hanging out for Commando 3 or (the admittedly great) Space Invaders Extreme demo, all you're going to find are the usual assortment of wallpapers you'll never use and trailers you've already seen online. Disappointing, if not predictable.
Game
Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3, £6.99
Packs
Guitar Hero 3 - July 4th 2008 Holiday Single, FREE
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2:Gift Pack, FREE
Buzz! Australian Culture Quiz, £3.49
Buzz! UK Culture Quiz, £3.49
Buzz Rock Legends, £3.49
Buzz Sci Fi, £3.49
Video
Movement - Movement Ep1 'Lets hit the road', FREE
Movement ep2 'Paris Respects to Jim', FREE
Movement Minitel Rose Be with you, FREE
Movement Minitel Rose Continue, FREE
Movement Minitel Rose Interview, FREE
Movement Pravda Interview, FREE
Movement Pravda 'Je suis french', FREE
Movement Pravda 'Tu es l'Ouest', FREE
BIA HH Ubidays Trailer, FREE
Haze Launch Trailer, FREE
Wallpapers
Top Spin 3 Wallpaper, FREE
Elefunk Forest Wallpaper, FREE
Elefunk Circus Wallpaper, FREE
Themes
MGS4 OTC Theme, FREE
Elefunk Theme, FREE
Echochrome Theme, FREE
PSP content available to download via PS3 Console store
Demo
Space Invaders Extreme Demo, FREE
PC store
Demo
Space Invaders Extreme Demo, FREE
Video
Movement - Movement Ep1 'Lets hit the road', FREE
Movement ep2 'Paris Respects to Jim', FREE
Movement Minitel Rose Be with you, FREE
Movement Minitel Rose Continue, FREE
Movement Minitel Rose Interview, FREE
Movement Pravda Interview, FREE
Movement Pravda 'Je suis french', FREE
Movement Pravda 'Tu es l'Ouest', FREE
Themes
Space Invaders Extreme, FREE
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink