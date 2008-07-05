PAL PlayStation Store Update: July 4 Was Just Another Day

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

America, your PlayStation Store offering for the week was pretty poor, but you're excused. It's a long weekend, you're out drinking and celebrating and letting off fireworks. But Europe & Australia? July 4 means nothing, so you have no excuse. Unless you lot were hanging out for Commando 3 or (the admittedly great) Space Invaders Extreme demo, all you're going to find are the usual assortment of wallpapers you'll never use and trailers you've already seen online. Disappointing, if not predictable.

Game

Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3, £6.99

Packs

Guitar Hero 3 - July 4th 2008 Holiday Single, FREE

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2:Gift Pack, FREE

Buzz! Australian Culture Quiz, £3.49

Buzz! UK Culture Quiz, £3.49

Buzz Rock Legends, £3.49

Buzz Sci Fi, £3.49

Video

Movement - Movement Ep1 'Lets hit the road', FREE

Movement ep2 'Paris Respects to Jim', FREE

Movement Minitel Rose Be with you, FREE

Movement Minitel Rose Continue, FREE

Movement Minitel Rose Interview, FREE

Movement Pravda Interview, FREE

Movement Pravda 'Je suis french', FREE

Movement Pravda 'Tu es l'Ouest', FREE

BIA HH Ubidays Trailer, FREE

Haze Launch Trailer, FREE

Wallpapers

Top Spin 3 Wallpaper, FREE

Elefunk Forest Wallpaper, FREE

Elefunk Circus Wallpaper, FREE

Themes

MGS4 OTC Theme, FREE

Elefunk Theme, FREE

Echochrome Theme, FREE

PSP content available to download via PS3 Console store

Demo

Space Invaders Extreme Demo, FREE

PC store

Demo

Space Invaders Extreme Demo, FREE

Video

Movement - Movement Ep1 'Lets hit the road', FREE

Movement ep2 'Paris Respects to Jim', FREE

Movement Minitel Rose Be with you, FREE

Movement Minitel Rose Continue, FREE

Movement Minitel Rose Interview, FREE

Movement Pravda Interview, FREE

Movement Pravda 'Je suis french', FREE

Movement Pravda 'Tu es l'Ouest', FREE

Themes

Space Invaders Extreme, FREE

