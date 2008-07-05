PAL PlayStation Store Update: July 4 Was Just Another Day

America, your PlayStation Store offering for the week was pretty poor, but you're excused. It's a long weekend, you're out drinking and celebrating and letting off fireworks. But Europe & Australia? July 4 means nothing, so you have no excuse. Unless you lot were hanging out for Commando 3 or (the admittedly great) Space Invaders Extreme demo, all you're going to find are the usual assortment of wallpapers you'll never use and trailers you've already seen online. Disappointing, if not predictable.

Game Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3, £6.99 Packs Guitar Hero 3 - July 4th 2008 Holiday Single, FREE Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2:Gift Pack, FREE Buzz! Australian Culture Quiz, £3.49 Buzz! UK Culture Quiz, £3.49 Buzz Rock Legends, £3.49 Buzz Sci Fi, £3.49 Video Movement - Movement Ep1 'Lets hit the road', FREE Movement ep2 'Paris Respects to Jim', FREE Movement Minitel Rose Be with you, FREE Movement Minitel Rose Continue, FREE Movement Minitel Rose Interview, FREE Movement Pravda Interview, FREE Movement Pravda 'Je suis french', FREE Movement Pravda 'Tu es l'Ouest', FREE BIA HH Ubidays Trailer, FREE Haze Launch Trailer, FREE Wallpapers Top Spin 3 Wallpaper, FREE Elefunk Forest Wallpaper, FREE Elefunk Circus Wallpaper, FREE Themes MGS4 OTC Theme, FREE Elefunk Theme, FREE Echochrome Theme, FREE PSP content available to download via PS3 Console store Demo Space Invaders Extreme Demo, FREE PC store Demo Space Invaders Extreme Demo, FREE Video Movement - Movement Ep1 'Lets hit the road', FREE Movement ep2 'Paris Respects to Jim', FREE Movement Minitel Rose Be with you, FREE Movement Minitel Rose Continue, FREE Movement Minitel Rose Interview, FREE Movement Pravda Interview, FREE Movement Pravda 'Je suis french', FREE Movement Pravda 'Tu es l'Ouest', FREE Themes Space Invaders Extreme, FREE