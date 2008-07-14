Pandemic Working On New 'Open World / Sandbox' IP

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

pd_logo.jpgJob pages. They can be gold mines of information, if you're willing to look for it. No need for picks and drills, just a web browser and a mouse cursor.

Local dev portal Sumea recently noticed that Pandemic has placed new positions up on its website. A few of the role descriptions include this tidbit: "That's right, new IP. Freshly baked creative freedom and the chance to make your mark on a new, huge success." If that wasn't enough, the job requirements for the "Designer - Team A" position give us an idea of what the studio might be working on:

Open world / sandbox experience a plus. As is experience with LUA. We are a SCRUM based team, but even if you have never done the agile development thing before, we are sure you will fit right in.

Open world eh? I can't wait to see what it is!

Update: It's been suggested the IP is the new Batman game, long-rumoured to be in development at Pandemic. If that's that case, I'd hardly call it "new".

Pandemic Studios - Careers in Brisbane [Official site, via Sumea]

Comments

  • formulated Guest

    Yahtzee (Zero Punctuation) recently revealed at a discussion at Game On/ACMI he is doing some work with Pandemic but was not at liberty to discuss the project... perhaps this is it.

    0
  • humanity Guest

    this paragraph give no hint at wont they might be working on just with..... openworld / sandbox are working enviroments and LUA is a programing lanuage so how u work out wat they are working on by that is beyond me but i suggest a lil reserch b4 u post something cos this websiutes credablity just went out the window in my books

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    @Humanity: I'm not sure what point you're trying to make.

    For one, the story doesn't try to show exactly what game Pandemic is working on (it's under wraps, no one knows!), just that it's hiring for a new IP, and wants people with experience in "open world / sandbox" games. That's a pretty strong indicator that it's working on an open world / sandbox game. Otherwise, why would it be looking for people with that sort of experience?

    0

