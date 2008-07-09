The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Patapon 2 Announced, Let's Look At It

People liked Patapon so much that Sony Computer Entertainment Japan went and decided to put out another. That's right, this summer Japan will see Patapon 2. While the previous title was single player, the sequel will feature four player multi-player mode as well as new characters. PON-PON-PATA-PON!

Hit the jump for another look at Patapon 2.

Patapon 2 in Famitsu [2chan]

