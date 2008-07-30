PAX Pre-Registration Ends Thursday

The fifth annual Penny Arcade Expo is coming up at the end of August, and this Thursday marks your last chance to pre-register for the event before attending becomes waiting in a very long line for most of Friday. With convention organisers looking to break to 45,000 attending mark this year, things are going to be crowded enough without a giant queue of people who decided to wait until the last minute to participate. Just ask PA's Robert Khoo.
"We're definitely running into space issues this year" said Show Director Robert Khoo. "Despite adding another building for tabletop and an additional 120,000 square feet overall, our numbers right now say it's going to be pretty insane".
See? Insanity! You don't want to promote insanity, at least not until you have your badge. You can head over to the PAX registration page right now and get a three-day pass for $US 45. It's only $US 5 less than you'll pay at the door, but you really don't want to be in line at the door. Hit the jump for the freshly minted exhibit hall floor plan, jam-packed with over 70 companies.
PAX 2008 PRE-REGISTRATION CLOSING THURSDAY
Further Content Details Revealed to Tempt Procrastinating Gamers
SEATTLE - July 28, 2008 - The organizers of the fifth annual Penny Arcade Expo (PAX) today issued a reminder that July 31 is the last chance to pre-register for the gaming festival at the Washington State Trade and Convention Centre in Seattle Aug. 29-31. Based on current pre-registration numbers, attendance is expected to break 45,000, guaranteeing a packed house for this year's PAX.
The keynote speaker for 2008, respected screenwriter and developer Ken Levine, will kick off the festivities, including gamer-themed music concerts, an Exhibition Hall crammed full with over 70 companies, console and PC tournaments, the Omegathon competition and a wide variety of industry panels. Significant panels and presentations will include:
- History of Harmonix: THE ROCKENING
- How to Make the World Notice Your Video Game Blog
- The Mega64 'Panel! At The Expo'
- The Power of Gaming Communities
- GamerDad's "Gaming With Children"
"We're definitely running into space issues this year" said Show Director Robert Khoo. "Despite adding another building for tabletop and an additional 120,000 square feet overall, our numbers right now say it's going to be pretty insane."
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink