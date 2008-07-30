PAX Pre-Registration Ends Thursday

The fifth annual Penny Arcade Expo is coming up at the end of August, and this Thursday marks your last chance to pre-register for the event before attending becomes waiting in a very long line for most of Friday. With convention organisers looking to break to 45,000 attending mark this year, things are going to be crowded enough without a giant queue of people who decided to wait until the last minute to participate. Just ask PA's Robert Khoo.

"We're definitely running into space issues this year" said Show Director Robert Khoo. "Despite adding another building for tabletop and an additional 120,000 square feet overall, our numbers right now say it's going to be pretty insane".

See? Insanity! You don't want to promote insanity, at least not until you have your badge. You can head over to the PAX registration page right now and get a three-day pass for $US 45. It's only $US 5 less than you'll pay at the door, but you really don't want to be in line at the door. Hit the jump for the freshly minted exhibit hall floor plan, jam-packed with over 70 companies.

Click for a larger version.