Peggle Coming To DS

Casual game developer PopCap Games has teamed with Tetsuya Mizuguchi's Q Entertainment to bring hit downloadable computer game Peggle to the DS. Says PopCap's Greg Canessa:

Q Entertainment is best known for titles like Lumines, Rez HD and Meteos. Details about the DS Peggle title are forthcoming, but it's expected to have exclusive DS levels and DS tweaked controls. Hit the jump for the full press release.

PopCap's Mega-Hit Peggle™ Coming to Nintendo DS® This Winter

Q Entertainment Tapped to Adapt Top Casual Game of 2007for Nintendo's Market-Leading Handheld

SEATTLE, Washington - July 25, 2008 — PopCap Games Inc., the leading developer and publisher of casual video games, today announced that later this year the company's mega-hit game Peggle™ will be available for Nintendo DS®. During his keynote presentation at CGA Seattle yesterday, PopCap CEO David Roberts provided an early glimpse of the DS version of Peggle, which is expected to hit North American retail shelves in Winter 2008 and carry an MSRP of US$29.95. In bringing Peggle to the world's most popular handheld gaming device, PopCap has partnered with Q Entertainment, the acclaimed Japanese development studio. Q Entertainment is already underway with the adaptation of Peggle, and will be adding features unique to the DS version that are not available in the existing PC, Mac or iPod versions of the game.

"I have a great deal of respect for Q Entertainment as one of the industry's preeminent game developers, with a proven reputation for creativity and innovation," stated Greg Canessa, PopCap's vice president of video game platforms. "Q is a great choice to partner with us - they share many of PopCap's design and creative philosophies and are equally big believers in quality and attention to detail. These factors, combined with Q's impressive track record of success on DS and PSP, make this a natural fit. I'm confident that Q will create an experience with Peggle for DS that will both satisfy existing fans of the game and attract a new audience of on-the-go gamers who appreciate the DS for its one-of-a-kind display format and other unique capabilities."

Q Entertainment's best-selling franchises include Lumines (for PSP, PS2, XBLA, PC, mobile), Meteos (Nintendo DS), and Rez HD (XBLA). "We at Q Entertainment are honored to be working with PopCap and view this as a fun, exciting challenge - taking a very popular casual game and bringing it to a more hardcore audience on the DS," stated Shuji Utsumi, Q's co-founder and chief executive officer. "PopCap's games are simple but addictive, and Peggle demonstrates that even a simple game can be extremely deep. We've always incorporated casual game elements into our console and handheld games, and now we have an opportunity to bring our gaming sensibilities and expertise to the DS version of Peggle, and make a very novel 'cross-over' game for all ages."

Precise details of the forthcoming DS version of Peggle are not yet available, but the game is expected to feature more levels than any existing version of the game - including DS-exclusive levels - and will also offer re-mastered input controls and a wealth of surprise additions sure to please die-hard fans and novice players alike.