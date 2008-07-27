The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Perfect World International Beta Registration Opens

So, we mentioned that the English-speaking world is getting its own version of Perfect World, so it can stop piggybacking on a couple of servers on the Malaysian version; along with another launch comes another closed beta, which will be starting on August 19th. The news page has more information on giveaways and the like, or you can just register on the game's site.

I've been galloping around the test servers for the past week or so, and I've been having a reasonably good time (especially considering I usually abhor actually playing MMORPGs). It's pretty, it's free, and if you haven't already, may be worth checking out.

  newbie3000

    hmmm sounds like a good game, i might try it out then

