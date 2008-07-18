Persona 4 Takes Japanese Software Competitors To School

Everything old is new again, as PlayStation 2 release Persona 4 rockets to the top of the Japanese sales charts, with the Wii remake of Resident Evil 0 seeing a rather unimpressive, but still top ten debut. Probably a good call on Capcom USA's part not to release the title stateside. RE4 Wii Edition this is not.
A handful of new, notable releases chart, including a new Stafi DS adventure, as well as two Western born releases, God of War: Chains of Olympus and Kane & Lynch: Dead Men. Those two appear after the jump.
01. Persona 4 (PSP) - 193,000 / NEW
02. Wii Fit (Wii) - 30,000 / 2,353,000
03. Densetsu no Stafi: Taiketsu! Dire Kaizokudan (DS) - 29,000 / NEW
04. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 25,000 / 1,560,000
05. Daigasso Band Brothers DX (DS) - 23,000 / 190,000
06. Resident Evil 0 (Wii) - 21,000 / NEW
07. Derby Stallion DS (DS) - 20,000 / 206,000
08. Hanayori Dango: Koi Seyo Onago (DS) - 20,000 / NEW
09. Gegege no Kitarou: Youkai Daigekisen (DS) - 16,000 / NEW
10. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP) - 16,000 / 2,277,000
11. God of War: Chains of Olympus (PSP)
12. DS Bimoji Training (DS)
13. Mario Super Sluggers (Wii)
14. Initial D Extream Stage (PS3)
15. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (PS3)
16. Tales of Symphonia: Knight of Ratatosk (Wii)
17. Nanashi no Game (DS)
18. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Portable 3 (PSP)
19. Custom Beat Battle: Draglade 2 (DS)
20. Wii Sports (Wii)
21. Naruto Shippuuden: Saikyou Ninja Daikesshuu - Gekitou! Naruto vs. Sasuke (DS)
22. Hisshou Pachinko * Pachi-Slot Kouryaku Series DS Vol. 12: CR Neon Genesis Evangelion - Shito, Futatabi (PS2)
23. Kane & Lynch: Dead Men (PS3)
24. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS)
25. Wii Play (Wii)
26. Ken to Mahou to Gakuen Mono (PSP)
27. Super Robot Taisen A Portable (PSP)
28. Mario Kart DS (DS)
29. Pokémon Diamond (DS)
30. Higurashi no Nakukoru ni Kizuna: Dai-Ichi-Kan - Tatari (DS)
