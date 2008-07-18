Persona 4 Takes Japanese Software Competitors To School

Everything old is new again, as PlayStation 2 release Persona 4 rockets to the top of the Japanese sales charts, with the Wii remake of Resident Evil 0 seeing a rather unimpressive, but still top ten debut. Probably a good call on Capcom USA's part not to release the title stateside. RE4 Wii Edition this is not.

A handful of new, notable releases chart, including a new Stafi DS adventure, as well as two Western born releases, God of War: Chains of Olympus and Kane & Lynch: Dead Men. Those two appear after the jump.

01. Persona 4 (PSP) - 193,000 / NEW

02. Wii Fit (Wii) - 30,000 / 2,353,000

03. Densetsu no Stafi: Taiketsu! Dire Kaizokudan (DS) - 29,000 / NEW

04. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 25,000 / 1,560,000

05. Daigasso Band Brothers DX (DS) - 23,000 / 190,000

06. Resident Evil 0 (Wii) - 21,000 / NEW

07. Derby Stallion DS (DS) - 20,000 / 206,000

08. Hanayori Dango: Koi Seyo Onago (DS) - 20,000 / NEW

09. Gegege no Kitarou: Youkai Daigekisen (DS) - 16,000 / NEW

10. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP) - 16,000 / 2,277,000

11. God of War: Chains of Olympus (PSP)

12. DS Bimoji Training (DS)

13. Mario Super Sluggers (Wii)

14. Initial D Extream Stage (PS3)

15. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (PS3)

16. Tales of Symphonia: Knight of Ratatosk (Wii)

17. Nanashi no Game (DS)

18. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Portable 3 (PSP)

19. Custom Beat Battle: Draglade 2 (DS)

20. Wii Sports (Wii)

21. Naruto Shippuuden: Saikyou Ninja Daikesshuu - Gekitou! Naruto vs. Sasuke (DS)

22. Hisshou Pachinko * Pachi-Slot Kouryaku Series DS Vol. 12: CR Neon Genesis Evangelion - Shito, Futatabi (PS2)

23. Kane & Lynch: Dead Men (PS3)

24. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS)

25. Wii Play (Wii)

26. Ken to Mahou to Gakuen Mono (PSP)

27. Super Robot Taisen A Portable (PSP)

28. Mario Kart DS (DS)

29. Pokémon Diamond (DS)

30. Higurashi no Nakukoru ni Kizuna: Dai-Ichi-Kan - Tatari (DS)

