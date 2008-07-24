PixelJunk Eden Brings Trophies For You And Me



Excited about PixelJunk Eden? The PSN game not only looks purdy, but will have oodles of trophy support. Here, let's let Q-Games bossman Dylan Cuthbert explain:

PixelJunk Eden is a short-form PSN title so there are fewer trophies when compared to, say, a Blu-ray title (which can have the esteemed platinum trophy), but we still managed to pack in quite a few. To begin with, you can get a bronze trophy for opening every "seed" in a stage. This is quite a challenge on some of the stages as the gardens are large and expansive. Then there are trophies for a load of other things, such as destroying 500 of the "prowlers," or collecting 15 "crystals" in one jump. My personal favourite is a trophy that you can only achieve in 3P mode, where you have to "volley" a player between you back and forth five times without him/her landing on a plant, a bit like tennis.

Sounds great. Very much looking forward to this one.

