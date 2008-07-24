PixelJunk Eden Brings Trophies For You And Me

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Excited about PixelJunk Eden? The PSN game not only looks purdy, but will have oodles of trophy support. Here, let's let Q-Games bossman Dylan Cuthbert explain:

PixelJunk Eden is a short-form PSN title so there are fewer trophies when compared to, say, a Blu-ray title (which can have the esteemed platinum trophy), but we still managed to pack in quite a few. To begin with, you can get a bronze trophy for opening every "seed" in a stage. This is quite a challenge on some of the stages as the gardens are large and expansive. Then there are trophies for a load of other things, such as destroying 500 of the "prowlers," or collecting 15 "crystals" in one jump. My personal favourite is a trophy that you can only achieve in 3P mode, where you have to "volley" a player between you back and forth five times without him/her landing on a plant, a bit like tennis.

Sounds great. Very much looking forward to this one.

