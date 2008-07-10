Playgirl Model Shows His Wii Fit

This is only fair, we guess. Wii Fit Girl and Playboy's Jo Garcia showed just how saucy playing Wii Fit is. Playgirl model Nicholas Ryan tosses his hula hoop in the ring with a YouTube video showing the male retort — among other things. The video quality isn't as high as in the Jo Garcia clip, but Ryan attempts to make up for that with a variety of underpants, a riding whip and nunchakus.

Hit the jump for the clip. It's NSFW and there is man arse. You've been warned.

The most frightening Wii Fit Hula Hoop video ever [Balance Board Blog]