Pop, Now Available In Australia, New Zealand & Europe

Start your Wii, check out Wiiware, and you'll find Pop waiting for you. The title, developed by Aussie studio Nnooo, was delayed slightly while localisation issues were sorted out.

Well, the wait is over! If you'd like to grab the bubble-bursting game, it will set you back 700 Wii points ($10.50).

Press release after the jump.

Friday, 4th May - Nnooo is thrilled to announce that Pop™ has launched on WiiWare™ in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Players pop bubbles to score points and stop the timer from running out.

Pop can be enjoyed by anyone - casual gamers can simply play to pop bubbles and keep the game moving, whereas advanced players will need to pick their shots rapidly and accurately and generate combos to maximise their score.

The downloadable video game has been designed with the whole family in mind - not only allowing children and parents to play a non-violent, fun game together, but also the ability to play it competitively.

"We were inspired by Nintendo's approach to expanding the audience for video games, so we designed Pop to appeal to all Wii™ users and to take advantage of the innovative features, not only of the Wii, but also the Wii Remote™," said Nic Watt, creative director, Nnooo.

"Pop is a pick up and play style game. It gives anyone the ability to jump in and start popping straight away."

If someone is already playing a game of Pop™, anyone in the room can simply grab an extra Wii Remote and join straight in - no complex menu systems, no hassle in setting up the controller - just get popping!

"So, if your daughter is finding a part of the game difficult, you can jump in and help her or perhaps when your mates visit, all four of you can grab Wii Remotes and start competing for the highest scores," added Watt.

Pop™ - a puzzle/shooter - was part of Nintendo's WiiWare launch line up in the North America and is now available to download for 700 points in the Wii Shop Channel in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.