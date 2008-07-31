The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Porn Star Tera Patrick's Saints Row 2 'Developer' 'Commentary'

THQ has tapped porn star Tera Patrick to do something within the vicinity of its upcoming sandbox-style action-adventure game Saints Row 2, hoping to lure in a few more buyers still wowed by almost seeing some giant fake tits. In the first "dev diary", Ms. Patrick says some things about the Saints Row series while taking her clothes off, with gameplay footage edited in for good measure. This teaser is mostly interesting for the fact that you can wear a hot dog suit in Saints Row 2.

The potentially NSFW clip is after the jump for your safety.

A high-res version awaits you at IGN.

Tera Patrick Developer Commentary [IGN]

Comments

  • GaryBusey Guest

    Tera Patrick is about as attractive as a rolled back foreskin. Yeah, I liked this campaign footage about as much as I enjoyed watching her 'do porn' with her chode wielding husband, Evan Seinfeld. Classy.

    0
  • DONAR Guest

    "THQ has tapped porn star Tera Patrick..."

    They're not the first.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles