Portable Horse Training Fever Sweeps Japan

Out with the old, in with the NEW. The weekly Media Create sales chart is packed with new Japanese releases, with Derby Stallion DS snatching first place from Tales of Symphonia. It's a big week for the Wii and Nintendo DS overseas, as a ton of new titles for Nintendo's hardware platforms sell and sell big.

This week's chart is potentially less good news for the PSP, as two of its big sellers — Super Robot Taisen A Portable and Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G — fall out of the top ten. Will this spell the end to PSP hardware dominance in Japan?

01. Derby Stallion DS (DS) - 148,000 / NEW
02. Tales of Symphonia: Knight of Ratatosk (Wii) - 137,000 / NEW
03. Daigasso! Band Brothers DX (DS) - 120,000 / NEW
04. Hisshou Pachinko * Pachi-Slot Kouryaku Series DS Vol. 12: CR Neon Genesis Evangelion - Shito, Futatabi (PS2) - 55,000 / NEW
05. Higurashi no Nakukoru ni Kizuna: Dai-Ichi-Kan - Tatari (DS) - 42,000 / NEW
06. Wii Fit (Wii) - 34,000 / 2,292,000
07. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (PS3) - 34,000 / 566,000
08. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 31,000 / 1,508,000
09. Mario Super Sluggers (Wii) - 31,000 / 89,000
10. Mobile Suit Gundam: Operation: Troy (Xbox 360) - 28,000 / NEW

11. Ken to Mahou to Gakuen Mono (PSP)
12. Sengoku Basara X (PS2)
13. Super Robot Taisen A Portable (PSP)
14. Bleach: The 3rd Phantom (DS)
15. The King of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match (PS2)
16. DS Bimoji Training (DS)
17. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP)
18. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Portable 3 (PSP)
19. Battlefield: Bad Company (Xbox 360)
20. Disgaea: Hour of Darkness (DS)
21. Ookami to Koushinryou: Boku to Horo no Ichinen (DS)
22. Bokura no Telebi Game Kentei (DS)
23. Wii Sports (Wii)
24. Aria the Origination: Aoi Wakusei no El Cielo (PS2)
25. World Neverland Olerud Okoku Monogatari & Pluto Kyouwakoku Monogatari 2 in 1 Portable (PSP)
26. The Tower DS (DS)
27. Taiko Drum Master DS: Seven Island Adventure (DS)
28. Pro Yakyuu Team o Tsukurou! (DS)
29. Wii Play (Wii)
30. DS Yamamura Misa Suspense: Maiko Kogiku - Kisha Katherine - Sougiya Isa Akashi - Koto ni Maru Hana Sanrin: Kyoto Satujin Jinken File (DS)

