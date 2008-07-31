Portal On PSN? Hah. No.

Portal's on its way to Xbox Live Arcade in the form of Portal: Still Alive. Good news for 360 owners, but what if you own a PS3? And don't own a PC? And are allergic to the core Half-Life 2 storyline and all things orange? Well, you're shit outta luck, with Valve - responding to recent rumours - telling CVG that, no, the game won't be making its way to the PSN, and yes, the package is still a 360 exclusive. You could ask yourself why, but then that'd be about the time we remind you of Gabe Newell's insatiable, white-hot hatred for the PS3, then say "yeah, that's why".

