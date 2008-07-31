The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Portal On PSN? Hah. No.

Portal's on its way to Xbox Live Arcade in the form of Portal: Still Alive. Good news for 360 owners, but what if you own a PS3? And don't own a PC? And are allergic to the core Half-Life 2 storyline and all things orange? Well, you're shit outta luck, with Valve - responding to recent rumours - telling CVG that, no, the game won't be making its way to the PSN, and yes, the package is still a 360 exclusive. You could ask yourself why, but then that'd be about the time we remind you of Gabe Newell's insatiable, white-hot hatred for the PS3, then say "yeah, that's why".

No Portal on PSN says Valve [CVG]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles