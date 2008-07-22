Portal: Still Alive Is Portal + Free PC Map Pack?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Portal: Still Alive was announced during E3 last week. It bundles the original Portal with some "additional content", and it's due for release on XBLA. And ever since, PC owners have been complaining, wondering why 360 owners are getting new stuff while they're not. Well, according to former Shacknews boss Chris Remo, the "additional content" isn't necessarily "new content", as he says the bonus maps are those found in Portal: The Flash Version MapPack. Which PC owners can already get. For free.

Portal: Still Alive explained [Remowned]

