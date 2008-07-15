Prince Of Persia E3 Trailer

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Here's the first real (ie not just some artist doodling) trailer for Ubisoft's latest Prince of Persia title. If they were planning on tugging at the heartstrings of PoP purists and Ico fans alike, they're doing an excellent job.

Comments

  • Joel Guest

    I think the game looks beautiful but they really blew the trailer outa the water with that theme! That song is amazing! What is it?

    0
  • David Wildgoose Guest

    It's Iceland's Sigur Rós. This track "Sæglópur" is from their album "Takk". It's beautiful stuff.

    0

