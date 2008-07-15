Here's the first real (ie not just some artist doodling) trailer for Ubisoft's latest Prince of Persia title. If they were planning on tugging at the heartstrings of PoP purists and Ico fans alike, they're doing an excellent job.
Prince Of Persia E3 Trailer
Comments
I think the game looks beautiful but they really blew the trailer outa the water with that theme! That song is amazing! What is it?