In this new Prince of Persia trailer we get a look at The Hunter, a creature of the Corrupted. The creature, once a Prince, can crawl across surfaces and leap around. In the story, The Hunter was a prince who became jaded by his lifestyle and traded his soul to be able to hunt the most dangerous quarry of all: People. He's brought back to hunt the Prince of Persia in the game. Make sure to check back this week as we cover Prince of Persia and all of the other games of E3.
Prince of Persia: Next Gen
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink