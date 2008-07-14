Prince of Persia: Next Gen



In this new Prince of Persia trailer we get a look at The Hunter, a creature of the Corrupted. The creature, once a Prince, can crawl across surfaces and leap around. In the story, The Hunter was a prince who became jaded by his lifestyle and traded his soul to be able to hunt the most dangerous quarry of all: People. He's brought back to hunt the Prince of Persia in the game. Make sure to check back this week as we cover Prince of Persia and all of the other games of E3.