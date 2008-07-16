PS2 'Family Value Pack' Is Indeed Good Value

Sony's hardware-related announcements weren't confined to the new 80GB PS3. They also announced a new PS2 bundle, called the "Family Value Pack", and they sure nailed it with that title. For $US 149, you'll get a PS2, Lego Batman and a copy of Justice League: New Frontier, the animated adaptation of Darwyn Cooke's amazing comic series. Those are pretty good inclusions, definitely not the kind of stuff you'd go trading in or throwing out on day 1, but that's not the point. No, the point is, take away the game and the DVD from the cost of the bundle and you're getting awfully close to a $US 99 PS2. Christmas, maybe?