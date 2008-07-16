Sony's hardware-related announcements weren't confined to the new 80GB PS3. They also announced a new PS2 bundle, called the "Family Value Pack", and they sure nailed it with that title. For $US 149, you'll get a PS2, Lego Batman and a copy of Justice League: New Frontier, the animated adaptation of Darwyn Cooke's amazing comic series. Those are pretty good inclusions, definitely not the kind of stuff you'd go trading in or throwing out on day 1, but that's not the point. No, the point is, take away the game and the DVD from the cost of the bundle and you're getting awfully close to a $US 99 PS2. Christmas, maybe?
PS2 'Family Value Pack' Is Indeed Good Value
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink