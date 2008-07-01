The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

PS2 Games Coming To PSN?

It's a rumour from an untested source, but certainly an interesting rumour indeed. A poster on the N4G forums posted the image that accompanies this post, showing a supposed PlayStation 2 game store for the PlayStation Network, to be announced at E3 in a couple of weeks. It clearly shows Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty available for purchase for £12.99, along with several other games, many of which were PlayStation 2 launch titles - Bouncer, Fantavision, etc.

Of course, this is coming from a guy on the N4G forums (a new poster at that), and an image like this could easily be faked - just making an image in Photoshop and viewing it on your television would do the trick . Sony declined to comment on rumours and speculation, as per usual, so for now we're just going to have to take this with a grain of salt. Could it happen? Most definitely...in fact it makes a whole lot of sense all things considered, but for now purely in the realm of rumor.

Playstation 2 Store [N4G Forums via CVG -Thanks Raziel!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles