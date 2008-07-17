PS3 BioShock Gets Exclusive DLC

BioShock on PS3 is going to get some exclusive DLC. Get your pissing and moaning out of the way now, if you could. Done? Wonderful. Because you can't really mess with BioShock's story by adding extra levels or bosses, 2K are instead adding some things called "Challenge Rooms", which will be self-contained areas (ie, you access it from the main menu, not in-game) designed to get you using your plasmids to solve puzzles. Can't see how they'll work this in without it standing out like a sore thumb, but then, the market demands PS3 owners have to get something.