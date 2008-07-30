PS3 Now EA's Single Biggest Bread-Winner

What a difference a year makes. This time last year, sales of PS3 games accounted for only $US 13 million of EA's total net revenue. But this time this year? PS3 games account for $US 139 million in sales. Which is a 969% increase, and is miles ahead of 360 sales, which "only" made the company $US 81 million. Don't bother asking us how this happened, we have no idea. As for the other systems, the PC was the second-biggest earner at $US 86 million (perhaps contributing to EA Sport's about-face), with PS2 sales just behind the 360 at $US 79 million. If you're after the information path less trodden, click through for the full breakdown, which includes stuff like DS and mobile sales.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink