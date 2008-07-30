PS3 Now EA's Single Biggest Bread-Winner

What a difference a year makes. This time last year, sales of PS3 games accounted for only $US 13 million of EA's total net revenue. But this time this year? PS3 games account for $US 139 million in sales. Which is a 969% increase, and is miles ahead of 360 sales, which "only" made the company $US 81 million. Don't bother asking us how this happened, we have no idea. As for the other systems, the PC was the second-biggest earner at $US 86 million (perhaps contributing to EA Sport's about-face), with PS2 sales just behind the 360 at $US 79 million. If you're after the information path less trodden, click through for the full breakdown, which includes stuff like DS and mobile sales.