PS3 Owners Alone In The Dark Come November

Atari's latest update of the Alone in the Dark franchise turned out to be a love it or hate it sort of affair upon its release last month, with reviewers and regular old gamers alike taking up positions so far from the fence that they couldn't even find each other to argue over it. Now Atari has revealed that PlayStation 3 owners will finally be able to either love or hate Edward Carnby's latest outing this November - five months after the game was released on all of the other platforms.

I would say this gives PS3 owners a chance to read reviews, talk to their friends, and form some sort of conclusive opinion about whether or not to pick up the game or not, but after digging through review scores last month for the Frankenreview I still haven't decided whether or not I want to play it, and I bought Dog Island.

PS3 Alone in the Dark this November [Eurogamer]

