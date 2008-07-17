PS3 Platinum Range Detailed For PAL Regions

More news from Sony's secret, PAL-only event in Santa Monica: the region's "Platinum" games range for the PS3 have a release date, as well as pricing info. The first batch of Platinum games will be appearing on August 1, and titles mentioned specifically included MotorStorm, Resistance, Uncharted, Assassin's Creed and Virtua Tennis 3 (with Heavenly Sword and Ratchet & Clank surely there as well). As for pricing, they'll be *deep breath* $AU 50.