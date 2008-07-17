So this morning, I get up, I finally get around to installing 2.41, and I sign into my US PSN account to see if I can access the new video store. Predictably, being in Australia and all, I can't. Unlike "regular" PSN stuff, Sony's region-lock controls are in full effect. It's hardly surprising (as the 360 video service is also a global mess), and isn't even the first time this has happened on the PSN (the Uncharted demo was also region-locked), but I'm sure some people out there (ie Europeans) will be wondering about this, so there you go.
PS3 Video Service Is Region-Locked
Comments
although you can get a round it :)
http://www.vgwatchdog.com/?p=28