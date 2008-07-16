PSN Video Downloads Now Live - It was promised to go live tonight, and now being tonight, Sony's video download service has gone live. Go check it out, try it on, let us know what you think.
Comments
I have a US psn account but I am outside the US. I can't see the video section in the US store. Can anyone who is outside the US and have a US account see this?
Thanks.