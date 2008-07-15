PSP: 10 Million Sold (In Japan)

While it's enjoyed various ups and downs in the West, in Japan, the PSP has been emerging as something of a colossal hit. Over the first six months of 2008 it's been the best-selling console in Japan, and Sony have now announced that (based on Enterbrain figures), since the unit's launch in Japan in 2004, over ten million PSPs have been sold in the country. To anyone getting visions of a tortoise and a hare, it's OK, you're not alone.

Tokyo, July 15, 2008 - Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. (SCEI) today announced that the cumulative sell-in units of PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) handheld entertainment system (PSP-1000 and 2000 series) reached a total of 10 million units(*1) in Japan as of July 15, 2008.

Since the launch on December 12th 2004 in Japan, PSP has evolved as an innovative handheld entertainment system, having a wide array of exciting software titles and by introducing peripherals as well as upgrading system software through continuous firmware updates. Inheriting the basic functions and the design philosophy of PSP-1000, slim and light PSP (PSP-2000) made its debut on September 20th 2007 and in the first half of 2008(*2), it has become the best selling system in the game console market in Japan. Many colour variations have also been introduced, now having PSP available in a total of seven different colours. Features such as "1 Seg" viewing(*3), "Skype", and many other fun accessories that expands the joy of entertainment on PSP, including "Microphone" and a multi-functional "Cradle" in addition to a strong line-up of attractive software titles are also accelerating the expansion of the platform.

On the games front, there are over 580 (*4) titles now available in Japan alone. More and more exciting new software titles of different genres are scheduled for release towards the end of year from third party licensees as well as from SCE Worldwide Studios (WWS) Japan Studio, including GUNDAM BATTLE UNIVERSE by NAMCO BANDAI Games Inc., The Legend of Heroes: SORA NO KISEKI the 3rd by Nihon Falcom Corporation and PHANTASY STAR PORTABLE by SEGA CORPORATION as well as SCE WWS Japan Studio titles including BLEACH Soul Carnival, LocoRoco2, PATAPON2(Working Title), SECRET AGENT CLANK and Yusyanokuseni Namaikidaor2.(*5) In conjunction with the powerful line-up of upcoming software titles, two new bundle packs, "PSP Metallic Blue Value Pack" and "PSP Metallic Blue 1 Seg Pack", featuring a new "Metallic Blue" PSP bundled with popular accessories and peripherals, will become available on July 17th in Japan as a limited offer.

SCE will vigorously promote PSP as a new handheld entertainment system to enjoy a variety of digital entertainment content by enhancing network capabilities and interoperability with PLAYSTATION®3.