PSP At The Centre Of Florida Shooting

Two teens were apparently arguing over a Sony PSP in Jacksonville, Florida ended in a shooting. According to the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office, 17 year-old Zachary Robinson was arguing with another teenage male when he suddenly started shooting, hitting the other teen twice. The scene took place in Hemming Park, and no one else was hurt. Robinson has been charged with aggravated battery. No word on the victim's condition.

