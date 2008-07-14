PSP Firmware 4.05 - Yup, another PSP firmware update's on the horizon! Exciting, no? This one's due "soon", and seems designed solely to spite Robbie Bach and his anti-PSP-as-a-music-player sentiments, as it's geared towards making your PSP music-playing experience just that little bit more pleasurable, which it will do by adding some new visualisers for music playback, "among other features". And by "other", pretty sure they mean "you won't notice them".