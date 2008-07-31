Ragnarok Online Is Nintendo DS Bound

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Korean MMO Ragnarok Online is coming to the DS. This is the first time the game has been released on a non-PC platform. The online game is getting the portable treatment by a new console division in GungHo Online Entertainment (the company responsible Ragnarok in Japan). Gameplay in Ragnarok Online DS doesn't differ too much from the PC, but has streamlined things a bit. Players control their character via the Touch Pen, which acts as the PC mouse. Players tap the screen to attack and retrieve and can draw little circles for spells and whatnot. Ragnarok Online DS lets up to 3 players team up over Wi-Fi. The game is out December 18th in Japan.

