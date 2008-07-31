Korean MMO Ragnarok Online is coming to the DS. This is the first time the game has been released on a non-PC platform. The online game is getting the portable treatment by a new console division in GungHo Online Entertainment (the company responsible Ragnarok in Japan). Gameplay in Ragnarok Online DS doesn't differ too much from the PC, but has streamlined things a bit. Players control their character via the Touch Pen, which acts as the PC mouse. Players tap the screen to attack and retrieve and can draw little circles for spells and whatnot. Ragnarok Online DS lets up to 3 players team up over Wi-Fi. The game is out December 18th in Japan.
Ragnarok Online Is Nintendo DS Bound
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink