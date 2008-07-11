Rare Denies X-Waggle Rumour, Chastises Kotaku Comments

Rare is denying that Banjo 3 is a motion-controlled game, hoping to kill the rumours once and for all.

"There's no truth to the Banjo motion control rumour", said Rare's George Kelion. "Banjo has been designed to be played using a game pad from the outset".

Microsoft yesterday denied that a suggestive comment made by Ken Lobb in a clip video referred to motion control.

Kelion admitted that while he's not privy to every design detail about the game, on having played the title, he played it with a normal controller and noted the absence of motion control input.

But is Rare doing something with the fabled X-waggle? "No idea", said Kelion. "And that's the truth".

"People shouldn't take rumours that gestate in comments sections so seriously, even on respectable news sites like Kotaku. They can often turn out to be red herrings, as is the case with Banjo and motion controls", he said.