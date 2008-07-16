Ratchet and Clank Future: Quest For Booty Announced For PSN

At Sony's E3 press conference, Ratchet and Clank Future: Quest For Booty was announced for the PlayStation network, picking up where Ratchet and Clank Future left off. The idea is to offer a shorter game for a lower price, said Sony's Jack Tretton.

Essentially, it looks to be a new quest pack for R&C Future, featuring "light and dark gameplay", and will go for $US 15 this summer.