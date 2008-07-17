Raven's Singularity Is Fit Like Time-Travelling Ox, Strong Like Time-Shifting Tractor

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Announced briefy during yesterday's Activision presser, here's the first footage of Singularity, a new shooter from Raven that looks like it's going to be doing all sorts of impressive, puzzley things with the passage of time. Sort of like Link to the Past, only with less green grass, more rusty industrial stuff and what looks like a Soviet science experiment gone tits-up.

