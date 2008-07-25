Raving Rabbids Controllers Coming

Mad Catz just landed the rights to start pumping out branded accessories based on Ubisoft's casual-game-centric Rayman Raving Rabbids franchise. The multi-year agreement gives Mad Catz the right to create a "range of accessories" for the DS Game Boy Advanced, PC, Playstation 2, Wii and Xbox 360.

"Rayman is one of the videogame world's iconic heroes, and we look forward to bringing the mischievous fun of the game series to a new line of branded videogame accessories," said Darren Richardson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mad Catz. "The addition of the Rayman Raving Rabbids licence further strengthens and diversifies what we believe to be the video game accessory industry's most extensive portfolio of brand licences that already includes all of the major North American professional sports leagues and many of the most popular recent and upcoming software titles."

No word on what bits of cute crap they'll be trying to shove down our throats, but I hope it will involve at least one Rabbid plushie with built-in motion detecting.

