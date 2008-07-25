The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Raving Rabbids Controllers Coming

Mad Catz just landed the rights to start pumping out branded accessories based on Ubisoft's casual-game-centric Rayman Raving Rabbids franchise. The multi-year agreement gives Mad Catz the right to create a "range of accessories" for the DS Game Boy Advanced, PC, Playstation 2, Wii and Xbox 360.

"Rayman is one of the videogame world's iconic heroes, and we look forward to bringing the mischievous fun of the game series to a new line of branded videogame accessories," said Darren Richardson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mad Catz. "The addition of the Rayman Raving Rabbids licence further strengthens and diversifies what we believe to be the video game accessory industry's most extensive portfolio of brand licences that already includes all of the major North American professional sports leagues and many of the most popular recent and upcoming software titles."

No word on what bits of cute crap they'll be trying to shove down our throats, but I hope it will involve at least one Rabbid plushie with built-in motion detecting.

Mad Catz to Produce Rayman Raving Rabbids® Branded Console Videogame and PC Accessories

SAN DIEGO—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. (AMEX/TSX: MCZ), a leading third-party interactive entertainment accessory provider, announced today that it has secured a licence from Ubisoft® to produce branded accessories based on the Rayman Raving Rabbids® series of games. The multi-year agreement gives Mad Catz North American rights to a range of accessories for the Xbox 360® videogame and entertainment system from Microsoft, the PC, the PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system, Nintendo DS™, Game Boy® Advance and the Wii™ home videogame system from Nintendo.

"Rayman is one of the videogame world's iconic heroes, and we look forward to bringing the mischievous fun of the game series to a new line of branded videogame accessories," said Darren Richardson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mad Catz. "The addition of the Rayman Raving Rabbids licence further strengthens and diversifies what we believe to be the video game accessory industry's most extensive portfolio of brand licenses that already includes all of the major North American professional sports leagues and many of the most popular recent and upcoming software titles."

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles