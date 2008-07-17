R&C: Quest For Booty Getting Blu-Ray Release

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty is, at its heart, a PSN game. It's meant to be short, it's meant to be downloaded. And in the US, that's how it'll stay. As a PSN title. But in Europe, consumers will have a choice. They can download the game from the PSN, or they can buy it on Blu-Ray, as a disc-based version of the game will also be released. No reason given, but our guess is one of the versions will ship with only a handful of major languages, so it hits the market quicker.

Ratchet Booty coming to Blu-ray [Eurogamer]

  • Lainz Guest

    will the quest of booty be released in australia?
    if so, when?

